Beck Bode LLC Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 1.6% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $1,429,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $40,551,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 24.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 33.1% during the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $342.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $354.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.25. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total value of $1,295,459.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,708.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,174 shares of company stock valued at $15,839,203 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.