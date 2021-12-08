Beck Bode LLC Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Beck Bode LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,481 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 346,395 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $75,960,000 after purchasing an additional 49,843 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in FedEx by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 3.1% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,397 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX stock opened at $248.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.18 and its 200 day moving average is $265.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus lowered their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens dropped their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.59.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.