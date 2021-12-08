Beck Bode LLC Buys Shares of 14,007 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,466,326,000 after purchasing an additional 981,275 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,286,306,000 after purchasing an additional 172,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $103.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.66. The company has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 81,934 shares valued at $8,297,629. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

