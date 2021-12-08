Beck Bode LLC Has $11.07 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Entergy accounts for approximately 3.1% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Beck Bode LLC owned 0.06% of Entergy worth $11,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

NYSE:ETR opened at $104.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.47. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.61. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

