Beck Bode LLC Has $11.42 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 3.2% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $233.83 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.46 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

