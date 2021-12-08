Beck Bode LLC Has $13.84 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,780 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 3.9% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 22.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 14,994 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised shares of Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $323.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $900.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total transaction of $29,452,073.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,577,363 shares of company stock valued at $541,049,646. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

