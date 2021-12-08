Beck Bode LLC Has $20.01 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 293.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,591 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,035 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 5.6% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 41.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 80.8% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $319.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.93, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.