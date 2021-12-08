Beck Bode LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,481 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2,912.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $248.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.71. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.59.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.