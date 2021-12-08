Beck Bode LLC Has $7.32 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group accounts for about 2.0% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $92.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.15. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

