Beck Bode LLC Has $7.67 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Beck Bode LLC reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.1% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,015,000 after acquiring an additional 282,535 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,396,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 605.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,351,000 after acquiring an additional 125,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 150,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,204,000 after acquiring an additional 104,718 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $635.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $606.65 and a 200-day moving average of $596.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.53 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $710.28.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,479 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,611,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,179 shares of company stock valued at $30,041,297. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

