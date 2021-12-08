Beck Bode LLC Has $9.76 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 538,130.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 53,813 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.7% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.44.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $205.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $242.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

