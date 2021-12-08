Beck Bode LLC Has $9.76 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 538,130.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,813 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.7% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $205.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $242.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

