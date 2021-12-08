Beck Bode LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,591 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,035 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 5.6% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 138 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $319.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.53. The company has a market cap of $798.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.93, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

