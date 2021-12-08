Beck Bode LLC Purchases 366 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Beck Bode LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,520 shares of company stock worth $7,334,133 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $351.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.99 and its 200 day moving average is $306.98. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.13 and a 1 year high of $353.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.