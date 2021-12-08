Beck Bode LLC Sells 191 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Beck Bode LLC lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 2.1% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,818,000 after buying an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,741,000 after buying an additional 13,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,611,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,179 shares of company stock valued at $30,041,297. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $710.28.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $635.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $606.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $596.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.53 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.