Beck Bode LLC Sells 3,234 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Beck Bode LLC trimmed its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. Avantor comprises about 2.3% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 749.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after acquiring an additional 452,297 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Avantor by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 320,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 32,107 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Avantor by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 521,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,001,881 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.61.

AVTR opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average of $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

