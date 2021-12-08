Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up approximately 1.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $15,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.78.

BDX stock traded down $5.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.70. 14,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,613. The company has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $234.61 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

