Beefy.Finance Hits One Day Volume of $1.93 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.58 or 0.00185618 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.48 or 0.00594033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00019162 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00059529 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007961 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.