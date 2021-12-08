Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €79.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been given a €79.00 ($88.76) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.40% from the stock’s previous close.

BFSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.52) price target on Befesa in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on Befesa in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($75.28) price objective on Befesa in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of BFSA traded up €2.60 ($2.92) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €63.00 ($70.79). The company had a trading volume of 113,471 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €62.90 and a 200-day moving average price of €64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02. Befesa has a 52-week low of €43.00 ($48.31) and a 52-week high of €72.90 ($81.91).

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

