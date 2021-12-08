Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Stock Position Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,284 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Belden worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,292,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,092,000 after acquiring an additional 75,942 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Belden by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,600,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,526,000 after buying an additional 189,218 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Belden by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,503,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,933,000 after buying an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Belden by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after buying an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Belden by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 811,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,058,000 after buying an additional 72,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ashish Chand bought 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Belden stock opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $630.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.72 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 7.49%.

BDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Belden Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

