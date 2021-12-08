Bell Bank Acquires 5,284 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,781,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,085,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,367,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,875,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,882,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,458,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.39. 263,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,999,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $61.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.57.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

