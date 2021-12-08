Bell Bank Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.21. 36,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.56. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

