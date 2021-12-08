Bell Bank Buys 11,904 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bell Bank raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.3% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in Intel by 48.0% in the third quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 15,110 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 57,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,709 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.92. 527,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,791,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

