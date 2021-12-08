Bell Bank Grows Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Bell Bank boosted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in CoStar Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 59.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 131.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.