Bell Bank Grows Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bell Bank lifted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 87,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.09. 31,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,147. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.11 and a one year high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.6986 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 179.61%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.91.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

