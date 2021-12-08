Bell Bank Has $1.57 Million Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Bell Bank grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,791,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,306,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,522,000 after purchasing an additional 312,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,269,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,488,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,297,000 after acquiring an additional 347,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.18.

NLY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.51. 242,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,410,487. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

