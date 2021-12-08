Bell Bank Has $148.27 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bell Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,996,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,528 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 18.5% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $148,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.23. 10,549,769 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

