Bell Bank Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,572 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after acquiring an additional 891,596 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after acquiring an additional 664,246 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13,971.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 604,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 600,072 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.27. 72,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,380,801. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

