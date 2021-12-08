Bell Bank Has $5.26 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.7% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in AbbVie by 6.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in AbbVie by 6.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.25. The company had a trading volume of 42,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,815,329. The company has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.99. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $122.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

