Bell Bank Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bell Bank grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 0.7% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.36. 13,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,969. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

