Bell Bank Increases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bell Bank increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,299 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries comprises approximately 0.7% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

Shares of LYB traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.00. 9,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,593. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.87 and a 200-day moving average of $98.79. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.06 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.