Bell Bank Invests $18.05 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 219,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,054,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.3% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000.

VCSH stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.31. 27,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,634. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

