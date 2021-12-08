Bell Bank Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 3.3% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $26,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $305,625,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $190,759,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,863. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

