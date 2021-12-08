Bell Bank Raises Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bell Bank raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,454,833,000 after purchasing an additional 828,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,371,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,788,051,000 after purchasing an additional 338,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,281,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,924,000 after purchasing an additional 350,852 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,119,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $900,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,683,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,559,000 after acquiring an additional 336,058 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.88. The company had a trading volume of 58,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,209. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.58.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

