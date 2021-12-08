BENQI Trading 30.8% Lower Over Last Week (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 8th. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $56.54 million and approximately $28.79 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BENQI has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BENQI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00058105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.56 or 0.08648091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00061985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00080053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,432.87 or 0.99883593 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002791 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BENQI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BENQI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.