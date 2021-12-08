BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $37.00. Approximately 415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.42.

About BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB)

BEO Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial and consumer financing, and banking and mortgage lending services. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Heppner, OR.

