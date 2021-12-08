Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €160.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €160.00 ($179.78) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($196.63) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($174.16) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($202.25) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($179.78) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €151.00 ($169.66) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €159.33 ($179.02).

Shares of ETR:DHER traded up €7.80 ($8.76) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €107.60 ($120.90). The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €97.38 ($109.42) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($163.37). The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €113.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €116.73.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

