Berenberg Bank Raises Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Price Target to GBX 210

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.65) to GBX 210 ($2.78) in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s previous close.

SHED opened at GBX 177 ($2.35) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 174.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.35. Urban Logistics REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 140 ($1.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 183 ($2.43). The stock has a market capitalization of £575.10 million and a PE ratio of 8.16.

In other Urban Logistics REIT news, insider Nigel Rich purchased 100,000 shares of Urban Logistics REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £170,000 ($225,434.29).

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

