Berenberg Bank Reiterates $400.00 Price Target for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) received a $400.00 price target from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.13% from the stock’s current price.
BNTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.21.
BNTX stock traded down $6.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.01. The stock had a trading volume of 110,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,090. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of -1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.96.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in BioNTech by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.