Berenberg Bank Reiterates $400.00 Price Target for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) received a $400.00 price target from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.13% from the stock’s current price.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.21.

BNTX stock traded down $6.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.01. The stock had a trading volume of 110,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,090. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of -1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.96.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioNTech will post 39.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in BioNTech by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

