Berry Data 1-Day Volume Hits $237,912.00 (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Berry Data has a market cap of $2.34 million and $237,912.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00058332 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,370.12 or 0.08664407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00062293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00080297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,376.11 or 0.99878077 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002790 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.