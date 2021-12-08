bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Shares Down 1%

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX) shares dropped 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €13.74 ($15.44) and last traded at €13.80 ($15.51). Approximately 14,984 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.94 ($15.66).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.85 million and a PE ratio of 6.72.

About bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX)

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

