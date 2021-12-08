Beth M. Pritchard Sells 14,377 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE ELF traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,450. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $33.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 91.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.26.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 55,190 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 32,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELF. Piper Sandler cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

