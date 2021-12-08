BidiPass (BDP) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. BidiPass has a total market cap of $187,633.33 and $24.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00043717 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.02 or 0.00225218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BDP is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

