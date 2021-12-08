BIDR (BIDR) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.64 million and $29.39 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BIDR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00058245 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,358.80 or 0.08732471 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00061510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00080778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,012.75 or 1.00196235 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002822 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.