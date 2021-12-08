Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) Trading Down 1.4%

Bidstack Group Plc (LON:BIDS)’s share price traded down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). 1,544,456 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 7,667,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.83 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.45.

Bidstack Group Company Profile (LON:BIDS)

Bidstack Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology company in the United Kingdom. It provides dynamic, targeted, and automated native in-game advertising for the global video games industry across multiple platforms, including mobile, PC, and console. The company also offers content security and assurance services to cross platform advertisers.

