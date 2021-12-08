Bifrost (BFC) Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges (BFC)

Bifrost (BFC) (CURRENCY:BFC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. In the last week, Bifrost (BFC) has traded down 54.8% against the dollar. One Bifrost (BFC) coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bifrost (BFC) has a total market capitalization of $242.60 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of Bifrost (BFC) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bifrost (BFC) Profile

Bifrost (BFC)’s total supply is 3,968,584,074 coins and its circulating supply is 1,055,335,154 coins. Bifrost (BFC)’s official Twitter account is @BIFROSTio

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

Bifrost (BFC) Coin Trading

