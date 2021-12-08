BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America started coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BIGC. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.56 and a beta of 1.06. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $39.17 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average of $57.10.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $1,698,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,584,309.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,195,235 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.