Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) traded down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.05 and last traded at $59.21. 17,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,395,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.16.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.44.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 56.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,663 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,908,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bilibili by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,727,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000,000 after buying an additional 1,528,945 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,660,000 after buying an additional 1,698,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bilibili by 49,499.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,140,000 after buying an additional 2,794,256 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

