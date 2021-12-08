Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Blake Thomas Murray Sells 3,918 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 3,918 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $942,905.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blake Thomas Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bill.com alerts:

On Wednesday, November 24th, Blake Thomas Murray sold 111,974 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $33,330,180.84.

On Monday, November 22nd, Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total value of $42,155,400.00.

BILL traded up $9.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.47. 1,683,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,846. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $293.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.93 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.64 and a 52 week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 46,233 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $917,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.80.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.