Binance Coin (BNB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.97 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Binance Coin has a market cap of $96.02 billion and approximately $1.97 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $575.63 or 0.01171349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Binance Coin Profile
Binance Coin (BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
